Aurora 1-Day Volume Tops $1.71 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Aurora token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Aurora has a total market cap of $24.73 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00057018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.06 or 0.00787447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00027529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00030861 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,832,871,317 tokens. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

