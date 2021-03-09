Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.00

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 23101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANZBY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

