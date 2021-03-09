AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.37

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$37.37 and last traded at C$36.63, with a volume of 118180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACQ. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Cormark upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -127.77.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

