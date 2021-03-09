Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,161 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises approximately 0.6% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Autodesk worth $38,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

ADSK stock opened at $267.39 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The firm has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 139.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.