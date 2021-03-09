Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.1% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Automatic Data Processing worth $39,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $178.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.61. The stock has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $179.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

