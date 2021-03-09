AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Trading 8.7% Higher

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) shot up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.62. 121,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 417,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoWeb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoWeb in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

