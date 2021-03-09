AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 1.0% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total value of $877,551.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,679 shares of company stock worth $37,853,508. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,328.27.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $6.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,248.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,388. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,297.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,190.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,181.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

