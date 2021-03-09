AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZO. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,328.27.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,241.11 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,297.82. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,190.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,181.08.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total value of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,679 shares of company stock valued at $37,853,508 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AutoZone by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,706,000 after acquiring an additional 182,966 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,208,000 after acquiring an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in AutoZone by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,130,000 after acquiring an additional 20,233 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AutoZone by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,822,000 after acquiring an additional 54,381 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in AutoZone by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 164,933 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

