Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $230.00

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 230 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 227.93 ($2.98), with a volume of 530812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217 ($2.84).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 157.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 150.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 19.28 and a quick ratio of 19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £561.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.82.

Avacta Group Company Profile (LON:AVCT)

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

