Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%.

AVDL traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $8.03. 21,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,139. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $13.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $467.93 million, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AVDL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

