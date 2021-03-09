Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Up 6.5% on Strong Earnings

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s stock price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 365,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 572,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $467.35 million, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.55.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

