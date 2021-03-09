Avalanche Price Tops $27.66 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $27.66 or 0.00051176 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.49 billion and approximately $537.39 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.57 or 0.00504246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00066812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00077876 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00077257 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.48 or 0.00468938 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.01 or 0.00495814 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 380,478,760 coins and its circulating supply is 126,312,725 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

