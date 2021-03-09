Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Trading 5.1% Higher

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $146.84 and last traded at $141.51. Approximately 867,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 787,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.59.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -221.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 717,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,917,076.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Ingram sold 11,453 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.25, for a total transaction of $1,915,514.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,029 shares of company stock worth $15,314,725. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

