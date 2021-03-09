AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of AvalonBay Communities worth $39,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,207,000 after purchasing an additional 81,180 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVB. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.88.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.54. 15,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,819. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $210.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

