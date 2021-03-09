Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Shares Gap Down to $1.60

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$1.60, but opened at C$1.50. Avante Logixx shares last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Avante Logixx from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Saturday, November 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.09. The company has a market cap of C$31.79 million and a PE ratio of -9.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.22.

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

