Avation (LON:AVAP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $122.02

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 122.02 ($1.59) and traded as low as GBX 117.33 ($1.53). Avation shares last traded at GBX 124 ($1.62), with a volume of 27,514 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Avation in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 730.43. The firm has a market cap of £77.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 122.02.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

