Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Trading 5.7% Higher

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) shares traded up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.31 and last traded at $29.68. 1,134,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,487,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Avaya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20.
In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Avaya by 905.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000.
Avaya Company Profile (NYSE:AVYA)
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.