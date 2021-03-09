Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Trading 5.7% Higher

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) shares traded up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.31 and last traded at $29.68. 1,134,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,487,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Avaya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Avaya by 905.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000.

Avaya Company Profile (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

