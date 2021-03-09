Aventus (AVT) Price Tops $0.44 on Major Exchanges

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. Aventus has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $166,778.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aventus has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Aventus token can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000800 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00057183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $443.10 or 0.00800106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00026779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00068164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00031633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

About Aventus

AVT is a token. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io

Buying and Selling Aventus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

