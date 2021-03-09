AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.45

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.45 and traded as high as $8.35. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 395,855 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $227.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 59,954 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 33,447 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 18,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

