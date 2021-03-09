AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.45

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.45 and traded as high as $8.35. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 395,855 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $227.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVEO)
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.