Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%.

CDMO stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.30 and a beta of 2.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

