Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.17-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $88-94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.69 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 20,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,911. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.06 million, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.30. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $24.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVID shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

