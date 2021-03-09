Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) traded up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.42. 399,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 553,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVID. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $902.73 million, a PE ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 302.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

