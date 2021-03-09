Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Trading Up 7.7%

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares rose 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 4,226,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 25,846,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

AVGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avinger in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $130.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Avinger as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

