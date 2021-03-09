Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Trading 10.1% Higher

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.31. 2,233,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 6,106,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $130.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 140.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

