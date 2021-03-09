AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of RCEL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.00. 1,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,878. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. AVITA Medical has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $432.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.05.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.22. On average, equities research analysts predict that AVITA Medical will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCEL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 19.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 1,735.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 20.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 285.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

