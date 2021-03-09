Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.05

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 293512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Several research firms have commented on AVVIY. Citigroup upgraded Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Aviva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

