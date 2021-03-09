Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 26,865 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $10,064,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 839,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,428,000 after buying an additional 88,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,296 shares of company stock valued at $406,301. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $50.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.07.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.