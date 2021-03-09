Aviva PLC Buys 2,763 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Autoliv by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 10.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

In other Autoliv news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $96.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.73. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALV. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.94.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.