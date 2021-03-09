Aviva PLC Buys 43,501 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,501 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In related news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.91. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

