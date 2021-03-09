Aviva PLC Cuts Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,921 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 2,476.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 9.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 37.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Graco in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Graco by 73.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

NYSE GGG opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average of $66.98. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

In other Graco news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,070,068.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,372 shares in the company, valued at $14,968,045.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,310. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

