Aviva PLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 11.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,583,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,219,000 after acquiring an additional 380,725 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,775,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,274,000 after acquiring an additional 89,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GDS by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,746,000 after acquiring an additional 98,722 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in GDS by 1,895.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,217,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kylin Management LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 10.9% in the third quarter. Kylin Management LLC now owns 1,053,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,241,000 after acquiring an additional 103,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.50 and a beta of 1.17. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDS. Truist raised their target price on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.06.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

