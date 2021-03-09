Aviva PLC Has $2.80 Million Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,240,000 after purchasing an additional 618,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,313 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,071,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,521,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 34.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,733,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,191,000 after acquiring an additional 441,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 177.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,297 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average is $42.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.