Aviva PLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Acuity Brands worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 97.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $131.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.93. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $135.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

