Aviva PLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Aviva PLC grew its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in AGNC Investment by 17.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 5.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 7.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $528,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

