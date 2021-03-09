Aviva PLC Sells 22,226 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,226 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.28.

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock opened at $88.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.73 and its 200 day moving average is $82.45. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

