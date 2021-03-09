AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.70% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.
NASDAQ AVRO opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. AVROBIO has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $417.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.41.
AVROBIO Company Profile
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.
