AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. AVROBIO has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $417.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 810.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in AVROBIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.