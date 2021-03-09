AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.12

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.12 and last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 81359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXAHY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

