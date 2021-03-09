Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Up 8.5%

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) shot up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $37.67. 458,309 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 439,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $874,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $370,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,790 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

