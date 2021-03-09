Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Up 101.5% Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $3.51 or 0.00006493 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $151.23 million and approximately $59.03 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 101.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00057591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.22 or 0.00793118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00026380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00064631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00029999 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,038,284 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Axie Infinity Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.