AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 965,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,011,803 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.15% of AXIS Capital worth $48,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 510.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.39. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

