AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.13). AxoGen reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AxoGen from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

AXGN stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $790.71 million, a P/E ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 65,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,181,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,932 shares of company stock worth $1,439,869. 6.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AxoGen by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,807,000 after buying an additional 142,239 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,113,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,505,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,944,000 after purchasing an additional 208,820 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,351,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,197,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,161,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,795,000 after purchasing an additional 81,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

