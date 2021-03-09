Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.63. 4,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,540. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.87. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 2.59.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 206,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 73,921 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 115,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 279.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 79.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.