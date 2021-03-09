Azbit (AZ) Reaches Market Cap of $1.44 Million

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded up 140.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Azbit has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $9,652.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azbit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Azbit has traded up 104.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00057012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $446.21 or 0.00801749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00067597 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00031391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00041462 BTC.

Azbit Coin Profile

Azbit (AZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 124,796,142,553 coins and its circulating supply is 83,129,475,887 coins. Azbit’s official website is azbit.com . Azbit’s official message board is medium.com/azbit-news

According to CryptoCompare, “Azbit is a crypto financial platform. It works as a crypto banking institution and provides users with exchange services with a built-in margin and algorithmic trading. Azbit is an investment platform that offers social copytrading (mimic other traders movements), SAMM accounts, and portfolio management tools. In addition, a multicurrency digital wallet is available at the platform for the users to store and manage their digital assets. The team Azbit is developing a project on the capitalization of more than 4k coins on https://cmc.io. The Azbit Token (AZ) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that allows users to pay exchange fees at a discounted rate when using platform services. “

