Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Trading Up 10.7%

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) were up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.97 and last traded at $28.34. Approximately 331,338 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 346,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

AZRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Azure Power Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 20,388.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 220,400 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,233,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 597,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 110,850 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 722.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 88,032 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

