B. Riley Boosts Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $70.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.81% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FUN. Macquarie lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $50.43 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36. On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.