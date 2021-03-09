B. Riley Raises Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target to $42.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its target price increased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $27.25 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.54.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $33.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $369.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.46. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $80,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel acquired 8,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $149,994.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,044.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 27,034,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,658,000 after acquiring an additional 766,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,323,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after buying an additional 780,881 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $13,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 33.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,686,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 666,715 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 33.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,686,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 666,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.