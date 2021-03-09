BaaSid (BAAS) Achieves Market Cap of $2.90 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $90,999.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BaaSid token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00056047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00010301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.28 or 0.00784454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00026639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00065747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00030626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00041101 BTC.

About BaaSid

BAAS is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,000,000 tokens. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info

Buying and Selling BaaSid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

