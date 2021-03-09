BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.47

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.47 and traded as high as $28.04. BAE Systems shares last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 258,736 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAESY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47.
About BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.
