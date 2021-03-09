Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares shot up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $265.65 and last traded at $264.28. 12,624,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 11,260,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.68.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.40 and its 200-day moving average is $182.45.

Baidu declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 4.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

