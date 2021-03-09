Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Lifted to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Shares of BCSF opened at $14.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $949.71 million, a P/E ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starr International Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 764,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 106,458 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 667,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 82,839 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

